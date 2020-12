At least 19 protesters were detained for questioning on suspicion of disorderly conduct as protesters confronted local police, shouting insults at them. According to Israel Police, a pocket knife, a club and a pepper spray canister were seized from one of the detained protesters.

Approximately 4,000 ultra-Orthodox protesters arrived at the Bar Ilan junction in Jerusalem on Monday evening in protest of the light rail's expected plans to begin passing through ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods.