Hundreds of people marched from Rabin Square to Habima square on Thursday evening.

In the brochure, Rabin Square was called by its former name, Malchei Yisrael, in a move aimed at disrespecting the former IDF Chief of Staff and Prime MInister, who was assassinated in 1995.

The decision not to use Rabin's name was made by protest organizer Orli Lev, co-organizer Ronit Azrad said in a response to a Haaretz query.