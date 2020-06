Three people were injured in a shooting that took place in the Arab city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye in northern Israel.

Of the three that were shot, two were in severe condition and one injured lightly. All three were transferred to the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.One of the severely injured died after arriving at the hospital.

Following the shooting police opened an investigation. This incident is among a series of shootings having taken place in the last few weeks in that area.