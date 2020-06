Security forces found the rocket launchers used in the attack in the Makasib neighborhood near the airport.

The attack reportedly targeted a logistical site for American forces at the airport, according to Al-Arabiya.

This is the third rocket attack reported on sites with a US military presence in Iraq in the past few days, including multiple rockets fired on Camp Taji, a large base in Iraq that has housed US-led coalition personnel.

