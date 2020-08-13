Three Spaniards die in Swiss canyoning accident, fourth missing

Three Spanish sport enthusiasts died and a fourth was presumed dead after a storm surprised them while they were canyoning in a river gorge in eastern Switzerland, authorities said on Thursday.The four men, from the northern Spanish region of Navarre, went missing in the Parlitobel Gorge in the canton of St. Gallen just before 1700 GMT on Wednesday.Two women who were part of their group reported the men -- aged from 30 to 48 -- missing when they failed to appear at a meeting point after a violent thunderstorm, a police spokesman said.Three were found dead during the night; the fourth had not been found despite a search by 100 people, police told a news conference on Thursday.Police said the four men, whom they did not name, were not participating in a guided tour but had struck out on their own. Weather halted the search before it resumed Thursday morning.