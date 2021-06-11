Protests by Palestinians, Arabs erupt in West Bank, Temple Mount, Acre

Some 400 Palestinians have begun throwing fireworks, burning tires and throwing stones at Israeli security forces at two locations near the Evyatar outpost, N12 reported on Friday.



Hundreds of men pray in the morning service this morning at the illegal settlement outpost of Evyatar which is slated for destruction. pic.twitter.com/qK5ikTChAp June 11, 2021 According to Palestinian media, one Palestinian teenager was killed, while another five were injured in the clashes as well.

The outpost was first erected in 2013 after an Israeli actor, Evyatar Bobrovsky, 31, a Yitzhar resident, was stabbed to death by a Palestinian in a terror attack at the Tapuah Junction in the West Bank.

At the time, it was evacuated almost immediately.

Last month, settlers from the Nahala movement made the latest push to illegally consecrate the outpost after a drive by shooting at the same junction killed 19-year-old Yehuda Guetta

Some 47 families have moved onto the site, which has expanded rapidly to include a synagogue and a daycare.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

In his last days in office, former-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested that the evacuation be delayed.

Elsewhere, in Acre, dozens of Arab residents began to protest following the arrests of residents due to their involvement in last months riots, according to N12.

One female officer was injured when a stone was thrown at her head by a minor at the Bab Huta neighborhood inside the Muslim Quarter.

The minor was arrested by police at Herod’s Gate.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report. The three suspects have been taken in for investigation.Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

Additionally, three suspects were apprehended by Israel Police for throwing stones and attacking police officers while they were dispersing the crowd following afternoon prayer services on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.