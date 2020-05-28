Three teachers in Jerusalem school test positive for coronavirus

Three teachers from the Gymnasia Rehavia school in Jerusalem tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday morning, raising the altogether number of positive cases in the school to six, three of which are students.The school will be closed past the Shavuot holiday, which begins Thursday evening, and students will return to distance learning online. All of the school attendees, including both students and staff, will be tested for COVID-19 at Hadassah Medical Center Ein Kerem. Students registered with the public health providers Klalit and United will be tested first on Friday morning, while students registered with other health providers were asked to call the hospital's phone line to schedule a test.Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, over 130 students and 30 staff members were put in isolation.