Tibi demands discussion about crime in Arab sector despite Knesset recess

The Knesset plenum will convene on March 1 to address the violence in the Arab sector in Israel.MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) demanded that the discussion takes place despite the Knesset's election recess, in light of the continued failure by the government to address the crime," a statement by the MK read."The Arab community is counting murder victims day after day. The criminal organizations are like a cancer in our body. The police is not addressing the crime. Murderers are walking free," Tibi's statement added.