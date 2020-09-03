TLV municipality considering closing Ayalon Highway during Yom Kippur

The Tel Aviv municipality is considering closing the Ayalon Highway during Yom Kippur, according to a report by Walla! News.The municipality is looking for a solution that will limit the entry of vehicles into the city and is examining the options of closing off main entry routes into the city, including the Ayalon Highway and Namir Road. The initiative is a result of the tragic deaths of two children from car accidents during Yom Kippur last year, one of them taking place on Namir Road.Currently, the law doesn't prevent people from driving during Yom Kippur, which poses a threat, considering the fact that Yom Kippur as characterized by people roaming the streets and children riding bicycles on the usually empty streets.