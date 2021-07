Mollaei was granted refugee status by Germany in 2019 after fleeing Iran for refusing to forfeit his match against Israeli judoka Sagi Muki.

He received citizenship in Mongolia shortly afterwards, and was chosen to compete under their flag in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Iranian born judoka Saeid Mollaei has won a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 judo tournament as a representative for the Mongolian team.