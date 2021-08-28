The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Tokyo Paralympics: Israel wins third medal in swimming

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 28, 2021 11:51
Israeli Paralympian Ami Dadaon won a silver medal in the 150m individual medley competition on Saturday, winning the third swimming medal for Israel in the first four days of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Roman Zhdanov of the Russian Paralympic Committee took home gold, setting a new world record of 2 minutes and 21 seconds in the process. Dadaon followed with a 2-minute, 29-second result as Japan's Takayuki Suzuki finished third.
Israelis Iyad Shalabi and Mark Malyar won gold medals in swimming on Wednesday and Friday respectively.
