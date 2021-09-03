US government regulators have told the White House they may not have enough data to recommend COVID-19 booster shots except for certain Pfizer recipients by late September, the New York Times reported on Friday.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would lay out his administration's next steps to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant next week while calling the US economic recovery durable and strong.

"We need to make more progress in fighting the Delta variant," Biden said in remarks from the White House.