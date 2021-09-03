The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Top US health officials say not enough data to recommend boosters widely -New York Times

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 18:04
US government regulators have told the White House they may not have enough data to recommend COVID-19 booster shots except for certain Pfizer recipients by late September, the New York Times reported on Friday.
President Joe Biden said on Friday that he would lay out his administration's next steps to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant next week while calling the US economic recovery durable and strong.
"We need to make more progress in fighting the Delta variant," Biden said in remarks from the White House.
US COVID booster rollout to initially proceed with just Pfizer vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 07:18 PM
China, US fail to reach agreement on climate change - SCMP
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 06:55 PM
Boy stung by scorpion in serious condition - MDA
UK advisers decide against COVID vaccines for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 05:41 PM
EU aims for Kabul presence to coordinate engagement with Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 01:53 PM
Vladimir Putin calls to 'legalize political force' in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 12:40 PM
UK foreign minister wants to engage with Taliban
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 12:39 PM
UN: Afghans not fleeing to Iran, Pakistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 12:37 PM
Famous Israeli dancer arrested for raping 13-year-old - report
IDF allegedly opens fire towards Palestinian shepherds - report
Qatari envoy arrives in Gaza Strip ahead of cash payments
US President Biden declares hurricane emergency in New York, New Jersey
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 07:32 AM
Japans Suga drops out of party leadership race, setting stage for new PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 07:27 AM
Two Arab youths injured in gunfight - report
Biden visits wounded US troops at military hospital in Maryland
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/03/2021 03:54 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by