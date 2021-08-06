The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli and Moroccan tourism heads speak

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 6, 2021 13:37
Tourism Minister and Yesh Atid MK Yoel Razvozov spoke on the phone with his Moroccan counterpart Nadia Fettah Alaoui on Friday. 
"We discussed various opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, following the renewal of ties led by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid," Razvozov tweeted. "We also agreed that we will continue to strengthen relations between the two countries."
Taliban says it has killed Afghan government's top media officer
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 01:41 PM
South Africa's Jacob Zuma admitted to hospital from prison - statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 10:15 AM
Yair Lapid to attend corona cabinet meetings 'as much as possible'
Israel's Public Sec. Min. to send aid to Greece for fires
Eighteen Jewish women detained at Amsterdam airport - report
Coronavirus in the IDF: Outbreak reported in military prison
W. Bank car crash leaves one dead, one seriously injured
China slams US offer of 'safe haven' to Hong Kong people as interference
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 07:14 AM
British UN ambassador to initiate discussion on Iran's ship attack
Haiti requests UN investigation into assassination of president Moise
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 02:32 AM
Olympics: Two Belarus athletes removed from Olympic village
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/06/2021 02:30 AM
Children age 3-12 soon to be offered green pass through serological tests
US hopes Iran seizes opportunity for diplomacy now
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2021 09:18 PM
Three more complaints filed against modeling agent Shai Avital
Armed group in northern Burkina Faso kills 30 civilians and soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/05/2021 07:09 PM
