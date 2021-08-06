Israeli and Moroccan tourism heads speak

Tourism Minister and Yesh Atid MK Yoel Razvozov spoke on the phone with his Moroccan counterpart Nadia Fettah Alaoui on Friday.





"We discussed various opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, following the renewal of ties led by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid," Razvozov tweeted. "We also agreed that we will continue to strengthen relations between the two countries."