A traffic officer was attacked by two young men in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan on Wednesday after he asked them to pull over for a routine check. The men got out of the car and kicked the officer in the head, and then sped away from the scene, the sister publication of the Jerusalem Post, Maariv, reported.

Police units in the area came to the aid of the officer and began searching for the men.

The officer was treated by MDA at the scene and taken to hospital.