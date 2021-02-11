The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Traffic cops find, fine active COVID-19 patient after traffic violation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 17:05
A woman in her 50s was fined twice on Thursday, after police officers who had pulled her over for a traffic violation learned that she was also an active coronavirus patient who had violated Health Ministry quarantine restrictions.
"Do you know why I pulled you over," a police officer can be heard asking in body-cam footage released by Israel police, before explaining that she had failed to give the right of way to a pedestrian who had begun crossing the street. 
After a short conversation, the officer checked the woman's information revealing that she had tested positive for coronavirus only 4 days prior. He fined her for the traffic violation, in addition to issuing a warrant to come in for police questioning for violating the Health Ministry's COVID-19 regulations once she recovers from the virus.


Tags police traffic Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Beitar Jerusalem FC sale to UAE Sheik Hamad bin Khalifa placed on hold
Coronavirus in Israel: Death toll tops 4,500, 9.8% positivity rate
Bitcoin surges to all-time high after BNY Mellon embraces crypto
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2021 05:04 PM
Palestinian man arrested for stealing car, driving recklessly into Israel
El Al to operate additional emergency flights to Israel and NYC
Modi'in Illit has vaccinated 100% of residents over 60 - Health Ministry
Minister says Qatar working for return to Iran nuclear accord - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2021 12:50 PM
Gantz calls on Netanyahu to approve green passport plan for next week
Clalit to vaccinate business employing thousands of employees
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,540 new cases, 7.5% tests return positive
Kinneret rises by a centimeter, 78.5 cm below upper red line
Coronavirus in Israel: Over 2 million eligible for green passport
Coronavirus: No Jerusalem schools will open on Thursday
Former Republican officials in talks to form anti-Trump third party
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2021 04:46 AM
Blinken, Saudi foreign minister discuss Yemen, defense - State Department
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/11/2021 04:43 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by