Traffic cops find, fine active COVID-19 patient after traffic violation

A woman in her 50s was fined twice on Thursday, after police officers who had pulled her over for a traffic violation learned that she was also an active coronavirus patient who had violated Health Ministry quarantine restrictions.

"Do you know why I pulled you over," a police officer can be heard asking in body-cam footage released by Israel police, before explaining that she had failed to give the right of way to a pedestrian who had begun crossing the street.

After a short conversation, the officer checked the woman's information revealing that she had tested positive for coronavirus only 4 days prior. He fined her for the traffic violation, in addition to issuing a warrant to come in for police questioning for violating the Health Ministry's COVID-19 regulations once she recovers from the virus.