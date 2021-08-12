The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Travelers from Israel to NY caught with fake COVID clearance

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 12, 2021 17:48
Twenty-three travelers were caught carrying fake coronavirus tests on their way to New York on Wednesday, Israel Police and the Health Ministry reported on Thursday.
According to the statement, United Airlines staff were suspicious of the certificates presented to them, and upon discussion with Health Ministry officials stationed at Ben Gurion airport, the documents were indeed found to be fake.
The passengers were immediately removed from the plane and taken in for questioning by the police, as well as received a fine. 
Their details were transferred to the United States authorities.
The Israeli police claim that 15 people were uncovered every day during the past week with fake coronavirus tests.
