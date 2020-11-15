Trump acknowledges Biden win, maintains that election was rigged

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg November 15, 2020

"All of the mechanical 'glitches' that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!" Trump tweeted, providing no evidence of his claims.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Trump had put his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in charge of the election lawsuits, after a brutal Friday, which saw the Trump campaign have 9 different denied or dropped lawsuits in a single day.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}