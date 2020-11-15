The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Trump acknowledges Biden win, maintains that election was rigged

"He won because the Election was Rigged."

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 15:32
US President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the 2020 US presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, November 4, 2020. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump speaks about early results from the 2020 US presidential election in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, November 4, 2020.
(photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)
Outgoing US President Donald Trump partially acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election victory in a series of tweets on Sunday morning for the first time since the race was called by media outlets last week, though he still maintains that the results were fraudulent.
"He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!" Trump tweeted. 

The tweet was flagged by Twitter as a number of Trump's tweets have been since he began claiming the election results were fraudulent.
A number of the claims stated that there were no vote watchers or observers from the Republican Party present in several key voting locations. A Pennsylvania judge forced the Trump campaign's lawyers to admit in court this past week, however, that Republican observers had been in the room. A number of other similar court cases had fallen through in the past few days.
"All of the mechanical 'glitches' that took place on Election Night were really THEM getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught. Mail-in elections are a sick joke!" Trump tweeted, providing no evidence of his claims.
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Trump had put his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in charge of the election lawsuits, after a brutal Friday, which saw the Trump campaign have 9 different denied or dropped lawsuits in a single day.


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump Elections 2020 2020 United States elections US elections 2020
