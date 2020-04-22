The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Trump announced executive order to halt the issuance of new green cards

The new measure could take effect as early as tomorrow

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 22, 2020 01:58
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to announce a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS)
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump, laid out his plan to stop new immigration into the US on Tuesday. The President said that a new executive order would halt the approval of new permanent residence requests (green card) for sixty days. He said that the new measure is aimed to protect American workers. The new executive order could take effect as early as tomorrow.
"As we all know, millions of Americans sacrificed their jobs in order to battle the virus and save the lives of our fellow citizens," the President said during the daily coronavirus task force meeting at the White House. "We have a solemn duty to ensure these unemployed Americans regain their jobs and their livelihoods."
“To protect the American workers, I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States,” he continued. “Pausing immigration will help out unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. It would be wrong and unjust for Americans who were laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrants from abroad. We must first take care of the American worker.”
According to Trump, after the sixty days, “the need for any extension or modification will be evaluated by myself and a group of people based on economic conditions at the time.”
“This order will only apply to individuals seeking permanent residency,” he clarified, and will not apply to those entering temporarily. “As we move forward, we'll examine what additional immigration-related measures should be put in place to protect you as workers. A short break from new immigration will protect the solvency of our healthcare system and provide relief to jobless Americans,” the President added.



Tags Donald Trump immigration Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New unity government ends 17 months of political stalemate at last By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy To my daughter regarding her canceled Poland mission: Choose life! By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Paul Packer We cannot forget the Holocaust By PAUL PACKER
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
2 Trump admin. already working with nascent gov’t to implement peace plan
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on January 28
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Iran shows off drones that can reach Israel, threat increases
Iranian versions of the American RQ-170 drone which were used in a military exercise in the Gulf in Iran, involving dozens of drones, are seen on the a runway, in this undated handout photo.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by