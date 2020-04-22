Trump announced executive order to halt the issuance of new green cards

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump, laid out his plan to stop new immigration into the US on Tuesday. The President said that a new executive order would halt the approval of new permanent residence requests (green card) for sixty days. He said that the new measure is aimed to protect American workers. The new executive order could take effect as early as tomorrow."As we all know, millions of Americans sacrificed their jobs in order to battle the virus and save the lives of our fellow citizens," the President said during the daily coronavirus task force meeting at the White House. "We have a solemn duty to ensure these unemployed Americans regain their jobs and their livelihoods." “To protect the American workers, I will be issuing a temporary suspension of immigration into the United States,” he continued. “Pausing immigration will help out unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens. It would be wrong and unjust for Americans who were laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrants from abroad. We must first take care of the American worker.”According to Trump, after the sixty days, “the need for any extension or modification will be evaluated by myself and a group of people based on economic conditions at the time.”“This order will only apply to individuals seeking permanent residency,” he clarified, and will not apply to those entering temporarily. “As we move forward, we'll examine what additional immigration-related measures should be put in place to protect you as workers. A short break from new immigration will protect the solvency of our healthcare system and provide relief to jobless Americans,” the President added.