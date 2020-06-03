Trump: My admin. has done the most for black community since Lincoln

My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Passed Opportunity Zones with @SenatorTimScott , guaranteed funding for HBCU’s, School Choice, passed Criminal Justice Reform, lowest Black unemployment, poverty, and crime rates in history… June 2, 2020

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that his administration “has done more for the Black Community than any president since Abraham Lincoln.”Trump went on to name his administration's accomplishments, including passing "Opportunity Zones," securing funding for historically black colleges and universities (UBCU), and passing the Criminal Justice Reform.Trump went on to say that, during his presidency, African Americans enjoy the lowest rates of unemployment, poverty and crime rates “in history.”Riots erupted in several US cities following the release of footage of the death of George Floyd, who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third degree murder.