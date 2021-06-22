'Tuesday in Suspenders' returns for retirees

"Tuesday in suspenders," a popular government program in which tens of thousands of senior citizens can enjoy regular discounts to a variety of leisure and entertainment activities, will be restarted, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen agreed Tuesday.The program, which was launched in 2014, was halted with the outbreak of the Coronavirus crisis last year. With the removal of most restrictions, the Social Equality Ministry has received hundreds of requests to restore it.Among other benefits, retirees can now return to cinemas at a nominal cost of NIS 10, as well as other benefits at cultural institutions, museums, organized trips, shows, workshops and more.