Twenty people accused of operating illegal arms trade network

The Central District Attorney's Office this morning filed an indictment against 20 defendants, including three residents of the Palestinian Authority, for attempting to carry out arms and ammunition transactions, done through WhatsApp.

According to the indictment, the defendants messaged each other with details of the transactions, as well as attached pictures of the weapons, some of which they were seen holding themselves.

The defendants in the case are part of a broad network that dealt with arms deals and smuggled them out of the Palestinian Authority into Israel.

Requests were also submitted against the defendants to extend their detention until the end of proceedings.