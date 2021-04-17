The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Twitter says services down for some users

By REUTERS  
APRIL 17, 2021 15:52
Twitter Inc said late on Friday that it was working on fixing an access issue after thousands of users reported problems with the platform.
"Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We're working on fixing a problem and you'll be back on the timeline soon," the company said in a tweet.
Around 40,000 users reported issues with the social media platform Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com 
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users. 
Iran sees 'new understanding' at Vienna talks though also disagreements
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2021 04:35 PM
China says Iran nuclear talks to continue, pick up pace
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2021 03:56 PM
Police, elite 669 search and rescue unit respond to unconscious hiker
Rwandan deported from the US faces seven charges related to genocide
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2021 11:26 AM
US delegation to visit Ramallah, meet on Palestinian elections - report
Three astronauts return from the International Space Station
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2021 09:52 AM
China resolutely opposed to US, Japan joint statement - Chinese US embass
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2021 08:48 AM
Over 90,000 Twitter users reported site crashing
Biden calls gun deaths 'national embarrassment,' says Congress should act
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2021 12:58 AM
US judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell bid to dismiss indictment
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/17/2021 12:50 AM
At least 40 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 11:44 PM
Jeffrey Epstein's accusers cannot challenge plea agreement -appeals court
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 11:29 PM
Shootout at Texas traffic stop leaves two dead; officer, one other wounded
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/16/2021 11:18 PM
Two east Jerusalem residents arrested for disrupting public order -report
Smotrich: Netanyahu will never form a gov't based on support from Abbas
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by