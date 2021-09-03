Two Arab youths injured in gunfight - report

A 21-year-old male from Jadeidi Makr, an Arab village near Acre, is in serious condition following gunshot wounds, N12 reported at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday morning.

He was transferred to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya in stable condition.

A 19-year-old was also injured at the scene, suffering moderate injuries.

A few hours earlier, at midnight on Thursday, two men were shot dead in their car by a passing vehicle in the Sharon district.

The number of murders in the Arab-Israeli sector has been rising alarmingly over the past several weeks. Over 70 Arab citizens were murdered as a result of mafia gangs and organized crime in the Arab sector since the beginning of 2021.