Two Palestinians arrested by Israeli forces near Jenin - report

Israeli forces arrested at least two Palestinians in the village of Silat al-Harithiya, northwest of Jenin, early Sunday morning, as the manhunt continued for the West Bank terrorists who killed Yehuda Dimentman, according to Palestinian reports.

It is unclear if the arrests are related to the manhunt. Initial reports indicated that the suspects were connected to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

Israeli security forces surrounded a home in the village, with clashes breaking out between rioters and the Israeli forces as it conducted a arrest, according to the reports. At least one other person was reportedly arrested in the village.