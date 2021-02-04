UAE ambassador to US meets with Erdan in Washington

"Today, Ambassador Al Otaiba met with his @IsraelinUSA counterpart Ambassador @giladerdan1," wrote the embassy. "They discussed the positive impact the #AbrahamAccords have already had for the region as well as opportunities for future collaboration between the UAE and Israel."

The United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, discussed the Abraham Accords and opportunities for future collaboration with Israel’s Ambassador in Washington Gilad Erdan on Wednesday, the UAE embassy tweeted.