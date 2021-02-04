UAE ambassador to US meets with Erdan in Washington

Today, Ambassador Al Otaiba met with his @IsraelinUSA counterpart Ambassador @giladerdan1. They discussed the positive impact the #AbrahamAccords have already had for the region as well as opportunities for future collaboration between the UAE and Israel. pic.twitter.com/G295DrPSeK— UAE Embassy US (@UAEEmbassyUS) February 3, 2021
