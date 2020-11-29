UAE condemns Iranian scientist killing

The assassination of Iranian nuclear program chief scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh could destabilize the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates Foreign Ministry warned via WAM, its official news agency, on Sunday.

“The instability in our region and the security challenges it faces push us all to work to avoid actions that could escalate, threatening the stability of the entire region,” the statement, released two days after Fakhrizadeh was killed en route to his home outside Tehran, reads.

The UAE “condemns the heinous crime of the assassination that targeted Mr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which would lead to a state of fueling conflict in the region,” the statement continues.

In addition, the UAE called on all sides to exhibit “maximum restraint” to avoid further destabilizing the region.

Israel and the UAE’s recent rapprochement took place after years of quiet agreement and cooperation on countering the Iranian nuclear threat.

Fakhrizadeh led Iran's nuclear weapons program and was a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps officer. The International Atomic Energy Agency said in 2015 that he worked "in support of a possible military dimension to [Iran's] nuclear program."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}