UAE official: Advancing Abraham Accords helps fight hate & antisemitism

During the Global investment forum in Dubai on Wednesday, Emirati official Ali Al Nuami said that the Abraham Accords has an important role to play in "countering hate and antisemitism."

"Terrorism, extremism, is not a threat to a single nation or a threat to a single region, it is a threat to the whole world," he said. Naumi is a member of the the UAE Federal National Council for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and chairs the Defense Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee.

Nuami noted that the conference was held two weeks after the end of the 11-day Gaza war, which did not impact the Abraham Accords, under whose rubric Israel normalized relations with four Arab countries including the UAE. The deals held despite the war.

"The message that I take from this, is that the Abraham Accord is not history, it is our future. It's the future of the whole region, this is what we should fight for and this is what we should be willing to fight for," he said.

Nuami further added that the ground has not been paved for the new generation to believe in peace.