UK details path to citizenship for Hong Kong applicants

By REUTERS  
JULY 22, 2020 15:44
Britain's route to citizenship for almost three million people in Hong Kong will open in January 2021, and applicants will not need a job to come to the country, interior minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday.
"We are planning to open the Hong Kong BN(O) (British National Overseas) Visa for applications from January 2021," Patel said in a written statement to parliament.
"There will be no skills tests or minimum income requirements, economic needs tests or caps on numbers. I am giving BN(O) citizens the opportunity to acquire full British citizenship.
"They do not need to have a job before coming to the UK – they can look for work once here. They may bring their immediate dependents, including non-BN(O) citizens."
Jerusalem police to allow weekend protests in front of PM's residence
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/22/2020 07:07 PM
UK concerned over Chinese hacking allegations, foreign minister says
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 06:08 PM
Coronavirus: Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for third time
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 04:22 PM
Romania exceeds 1,000 new coronavirus cases in record daily high
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 02:40 PM
Coronavirus: Knesset Internal Affairs Committee worker tests positive
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/22/2020 12:46 PM
Philippines records 6 new coronavirus deaths, 1,594 more cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 12:45 PM
Indonesia reports 139 new coronavirus deaths, highest daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 12:32 PM
Hong Kong reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 12:18 PM
Russia reports close to 6,000 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 11:37 AM
Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Alaska peninsula
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 09:53 AM
Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 09:19 AM
Protesters block all entrances to Knesset - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/22/2020 07:58 AM
Trump and Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss Libya in phone call
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 04:46 AM
Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 40,000 mark
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/22/2020 03:26 AM
Police arrest six demonstrators in Jerusalem protest
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 07/21/2020 11:34 PM
