UK details path to citizenship for Hong Kong applicants

"We are planning to open the Hong Kong BN(O) (British National Overseas) Visa for applications from January 2021," Patel said in a written statement to parliament.
"There will be no skills tests or minimum income requirements, economic needs tests or caps on numbers. I am giving BN(O) citizens the opportunity to acquire full British citizenship."They do not need to have a job before coming to the UK – they can look for work once here. They may bring their immediate dependents, including non-BN(O) citizens."