The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Syrian air defense again shoots wildly at Israeli airstrikes - analysis

Damascus claims it is firing at missiles and downing them, but continues to strike allied craft and civilian objects. Why do Syrians fire their SAMs so wildly?

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
AUGUST 22, 2021 16:06
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Syrian air defenses fired wildly against what foreign reports said were Israeli airstrikes on Friday.
According to the Syrian regime media, “the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack... targeting positions near Damascus and around the city of Homs.”
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based group, said four pro-Iranian fighters allied to the Damascus regime were killed. Syrian air defenses supposedly downed “hostile targets,” with Russian military sources leaking that 22 Israeli missiles were shot down. 
But Syrian air defenses also fired wildly, with shrapnel and debris falling over Jordan and Israel, according to varying reports. This was apparently debris from a Syrian S-200. Two commercial airliners also had to divert during the Syrian air defense operations.
Russia has been more outspoken recently about these strikes. It said on July 24 that another Israeli airstrike was interdicted by Syrian air defense. Now Russia has indicated that 22 of the 24 missiles fired at Syria Friday were shot down.
Moscow has also been increasingly vocal in its opposition to the strikes. In November 2019, Russia also opened up about alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria, claiming that Israel had even overflown Jordan.  
Syrian air defenders said after Friday’s incident that "our air defense responded to the missiles and shot most of them down."
Syrian air defenses, which consists of S-200s, Pantir 22 and other systems, has been known to fire wildly in the past.
An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the International Army Games 2017 outside Astrakhan, Russia August 5, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the International Army Games 2017 outside Astrakhan, Russia August 5, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
Russia has said it might provide Syria better S-300s after a Syrian S-200 shot down a Russian IL-20 plane in September 2018. The Syrians claimed they were shooting at Israeli warplanes, but missed and killed Russians, causing an international incident at the time. 
A Syrian S-200 missile flew over Jordan in March 2017 activating Israel’s Arrow air defense. In July 2020 a Syrian air defense missile allegedly fell near Kafr Asad in Jordan. In January 2021, a similar incident was alleged to have happened near Ajloun in Jordan.  In July 2019, a Syrian air defense missile flew all the way to Northern Cyprus. Another such missile flew deep into southern Israel in April 2021, triggering sirens near Dimona.  
If we look at the background of these stray missiles, it appears clear that they are increasing as Syrian air defense apparently attempts to more robustly defend Syria. The first major incident was back in March 2017. In 2018, Syria shot down the Russian airplane. Then there was the 2019 incident in Cyprus. In 2020 there may have been another incident in Jordan, and in 2021 there have been several incidents.
Are Syrian missiles being used more regularly, and are they using new guidance, supplies, or radar? Or are they purposely firing them at targets that are further away?
Modern air-to-surface missiles can be fired from the standoff, meaning that in many cases, airstrikes are not carried out by aircraft over a target, but rather missiles are launched from 100 km. or even farther away. That means air defenses may be triggered at longer ranges as well.
But there are questions because Syria claims it is firing at missiles and downing them. If so, why are its air defense missiles flying so far away? Are they just stray missiles that continue on their track because they don’t find a target?  
In the absence of knowledge about Syrian air defense strategy and its precise capabilities, it may not be possible to know. What is known is that Syrian air defense continues to apparently fire wildly at what it thinks are incoming missiles and enemy planes.  


Tags Syria s-300 missiles Syria Airstrikes
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gov't must announce school reopening decision sooner rather than later - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Micah Halpern

COVID-19: How will Rosh Hashanah be different this year? - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by