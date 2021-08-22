Syrian air defenses fired wildly against what foreign reports said were Israeli airstrikes on Friday

According to the Syrian regime media, “the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack... targeting positions near Damascus and around the city of Homs.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based group, said four pro-Iranian fighters allied to the Damascus regime were killed. Syrian air defenses supposedly downed “hostile targets,” with Russian military sources leaking that 22 Israeli missiles were shot down.

But Syrian air defenses also fired wildly, with shrapnel and debris falling over Jordan and Israel, according to varying reports. This was apparently debris from a Syrian S-200. Two commercial airliners also had to divert during the Syrian air defense operations.

Russia has been more outspoken recently about these strikes. It said on July 24 that another Israeli airstrike was interdicted by Syrian air defense. Now Russia has indicated that 22 of the 24 missiles fired at Syria Friday were shot down.

Moscow has also been increasingly vocal in its opposition to the strikes. In November 2019, Russia also opened up about alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria, claiming that Israel had even overflown Jordan.

Syrian air defenders said after Friday’s incident that "our air defense responded to the missiles and shot most of them down."

Syrian air defenses, which consists of S-200s, Pantir 22 and other systems, has been known to fire wildly in the past.

An S-300 air defense missile system launches a missile during the International Army Games 2017 outside Astrakhan, Russia August 5, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Russia has said it might provide Syria better S-300s after a Syrian S-200 shot down a Russian IL-20 plane in September 2018. The Syrians claimed they were shooting at Israeli warplanes, but missed and killed Russians, causing an international incident at the time.

A Syrian S-200 missile flew over Jordan in March 2017 activating Israel’s Arrow air defense. In July 2020 a Syrian air defense missile allegedly fell near Kafr Asad in Jordan. In January 2021, a similar incident was alleged to have happened near Ajloun in Jordan. In July 2019, a Syrian air defense missile flew all the way to Northern Cyprus. Another such missile flew deep into southern Israel in April 2021, triggering sirens near Dimona.

If we look at the background of these stray missiles, it appears clear that they are increasing as Syrian air defense apparently attempts to more robustly defend Syria. The first major incident was back in March 2017. In 2018, Syria shot down the Russian airplane. Then there was the 2019 incident in Cyprus. In 2020 there may have been another incident in Jordan, and in 2021 there have been several incidents

Are Syrian missiles being used more regularly, and are they using new guidance, supplies, or radar? Or are they purposely firing them at targets that are further away?

Modern air-to-surface missiles can be fired from the standoff, meaning that in many cases, airstrikes are not carried out by aircraft over a target, but rather missiles are launched from 100 km. or even farther away. That means air defenses may be triggered at longer ranges as well.

But there are questions because Syria claims it is firing at missiles and downing them. If so, why are its air defense missiles flying so far away? Are they just stray missiles that continue on their track because they don’t find a target?

In the absence of knowledge about Syrian air defense strategy and its precise capabilities, it may not be possible to know. What is known is that Syrian air defense continues to apparently fire wildly at what it thinks are incoming missiles and enemy planes.