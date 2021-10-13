US: "Abraham Accords don't substitute a two-state solution."

US. officials repeated Wednesday that the Abraham Accords were not a substitute for the two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians in a briefing with reporters.

The comments come ahead of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meetings on Wednesday with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"(The) Biden administration has started out with a clear commitment to the two-state solution. We continue on with that commitment. We seek to advance as we can, when we can, as best we can," a US. official said.

"We continue to welcome the economic cooperation between Israel and all countries in the region. We hope that normalisation can be leveraged to advance progress on the Israeli-Palestinian tracks," a senior State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity said.