US President Biden declares hurricane emergency in New York, New Jersey

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency in New York state, ordering federal aid to help regional responders tackle devastation left by a fading Hurricane Ida, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four northeastern states including New York as hurricane remnants unleashed torrential rains.

US President Joe Biden also declared an emergency in the state of New Jersey and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts due to conditions resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts," the White House said in a statement late on Thursday.