US Senate Democratic leader, Sen. Gillibrand call for Cuomo to resign

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, both New York Democrats, called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Tuesday after an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women in violation of US and state law.

"Today's report from the New York State Attorney General substantiated and corroborated the allegations of the brave women who came forward to share their stories -- and we commend the women for doing so," they said in a statement. "We continue to believe that the Governor should resign."