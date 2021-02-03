The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US Supreme Court tosses ruling against Germany in Nazi-era art dispute

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 3, 2021 17:34
The US Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out a lower court ruling that had let a lawsuit proceed in the United States against Germany over claims that its former Nazi government coerced Jewish art dealers to sell a collection of medieval religious art in 1935 for far less than its value.
In a 9-0 decision, the justices ruled that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, a federal law that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign governments, bars the claims brought against a German agency that administers state museums. The justices ordered a lower courts to reconsider other arguments made in the lawsuit.
UK: Chief Medical officer called COVID-19 'liar', told to 'stop lying'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2021 05:52 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Meeting to decide lockdown exit postponed
Coronavirus in Israel: 'Only vaccinated teachers should teach in school'
Ofer Berkovitch joins Gideon Sa'ar's Party
UN dismayed at Navalny sentence, calls for release of protesters
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2021 02:13 PM
Coronavirus: Doctors deliver baby of woman in serious condition
US-born candidate placed 21st in Yesh Atid
Veterans party for Israeli pensioners will not run for 24th Knesset
India warns Twitter to comply with orders to block accounts -source
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2021 01:27 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,919 new cases, 9.3% tests positive
Joseph's Tomb undergoes overnight maintenance
Huldai's party postpones presenting list
BIG group announces they will open shopping centers Sunday
Coronavirus vaccination to be offered to all Israelis
Social media solidarity earns protesting Indian farmers global attention
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/03/2021 10:12 AM
