US threatens to sanction arms makers that sell to Iran

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 21:11
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration vowed on Wednesday to impose the "full force" of US sanctions on any international arms manufacturers who deal with Iran once Washington sees a United Nations arms embargo on Tehran as reimposed.
Elliott Abrams, US special envoy on Iran, issued the warning in a briefing with reporters hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States would return to the UN  to try to reinstate sanctions on Iran next week, despite a lack of support within the UN Security Council.The Security Council resoundingly rejected a US attempt on Aug. 14 to extend an international arms embargo on Iran beyond its expiration in October, but the United States is pressing ahead with its efforts based on its own legal interpretation.
