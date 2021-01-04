USS Nimitz carrier to remain in Middle East due to Iranian threats

“Due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President [Donald] Trump and other US government officials, I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment," said Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller. "The USS Nimitz will now remain on station in the US Central Command area of operations. No one should doubt the resolve of the United States of America.”

On Thursday, Miller had announced that the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group would return to its home base after a nearly 10-month deployment in the Middle East. It is unclear how long the carrier will remain in the region.

