Violent clashes break out between locals and Hasidic pilgrims in Uman

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Violent clashes took place on Friday between Uman locals and Hasidic pilgrims who recently arrived in the Ukrainian city to visit Rabbi Nachman Breslev's grave site.Uman mayor Oleksandr Tsebriy addressed the incidents and said that he believes they do not represent the general atmosphere in the city. However, he did say that the city's residents, who fear the spread of the coronavirus, would prefer not to have visitors in the city this year.