The daily route first opened in September 2019 before being suspended in early March as coronavirus cases increased and Israel implemented restrictions on foreign national entry.

Last month, Virgin Atlantic said it intends to double the capacity on the route by March 2021, launching a second daily flight between London Heathrow and Ben-Gurion Airport.

Virgin Atlantic will renew flights between London Heathrow and Tel Aviv's Ben-Gurion Airport on August 9, the airline said Monday.