An event marking the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords is set to be held in Washington on September 14, KAN journalist Amichai Stein tweeted.



Scoop: An event marking the one year anniversary of the signing of the Avraham Accords will be held in Washington on September 14. The event will be attended by the architects of the agreement on behalf of the Trump administration: Jared Kushner, Avi Berkovich and other > — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) August 31, 2021

The event will reportedly be attended by figures such as Avi Berkowitz and Jared Kushner, who helped mediate the accords as part of the Trump administration.

The Abraham Accords saw the official normalization of ties between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain. Sudan and Morocco joined shortly after. Ambassadors from the countries involved are also set to attend.