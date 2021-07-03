Weapon of Border Police officer stolen after he was injured in crash

The weapon of a Border Police officer was stolen as he was treated for serious injuries following a traffic accident Saturday morning, Israel Police reported.

The officer, a resident of Khawaled, was involved in an accident with a vehicle while riding his motorcycle. He was evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus, but while he was being treated his weapon was stolen by passers by.

The officer underwent surgery and is now in stable condition, N12 reported.

Israel Police opened an investigation, and another driver involved in the accident was detained for questioning. Police said that they are view the case, in which a weapon was stolen from an injured officer with suspects not stopping to aid the officer, as very serious.

"A line has been crossed," a senior official in the Border Police told N12. "Instead of helping the injured officer or the injured civilian, the people chose to steal the weapon. We will get to them and take care of anything related to the crime, the theft of the weapon and weapons dealing."

