Firefight breaks out between Palestinians, Border Police in Jenin

Palestinian media shared video showing at least two suspects firing towards the officers, with the officers returning fire.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JULY 1, 2021 14:44
A Palestinian gunman holds a weapon during the funeral of Palestinian Yazan Abu Tabekh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the West Bank February 6, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A Palestinian gunman holds a weapon during the funeral of Palestinian Yazan Abu Tabekh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, in Jenin in the West Bank February 6, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinians and Israeli Border Police exchanged fire in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, after officers arrested three Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity.
The Border Police officers were conducting security operations in Jenin and arrested three suspects, aged, 25, 26 and 60 for terrorist activity. The suspects were transferred for questioning by the Shin Bet. The Border Police statement did not clarify what terrorist activity the three were arrested for.
After the officers completed the arrests and began exiting the city, a number of rioters threw stones and fired fireworks towards the officers' vehicles. Palestinian media shared video showing at least two suspects firing towards the officers, with the officers returning fire.
A Border Police statement clarified that the officers identified live fire from a distance and returned fire. No Palestinian or Israeli injuries were reported in the incident.
The Palestinian SAFA news agency reported on Thursday that armed clashes between Palestinian residents and Israeli security forces have become a regular occurrence in Jenin.
In June, two members of the Palestinian Authority’s military intelligence and one Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist were shot and killed by Israeli security forces in Jenin, according to Palestinian reports.
The two military intelligence members, Adham Yasser Eleiwi and Tayseer Ayasa, were killed in a firefight with Israeli security forces after the Israeli troops entered the city to arrest terror suspects. Muhammad Samer Al-Bazour, another member of the PA intelligence services, was reportedly critically wounded in the firefight as well.
The Israeli forces reportedly entered Jenin to arrest Jamil al-Amouri and Wissam Abu Zaid, members of PIJ’s al-Quds Brigades. The two were reportedly detained, and al-Amouri reportedly died due to injuries sustained in the firefight.
At the time, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the incident, calling it a “dangerous Israeli escalation” and warning of “repercussions,” according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.


