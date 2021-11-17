West Bank outpost evacuated, three arrested in protests

An illegal outpost in the West Bank settlement of Shiloh was evacuated by Israel Police and Civil Administration forces on Wednesday morning, Israeli media reported.

Some 50 right-wing protesters, mainly settlers, reportedly attempted to impede the evacuation of the outpost, called Geulat Zion, and three were arrested by Israel Police for assaulting a police officer.





התיעוד של הלוחמת הזאת מעלה תהיות קשות. כוחות גדולים של משטרה ומנהל אזרחי הגיעו הבוקר לגבעת גאולת ציון שבגוש שילה. המתיישבים מדווחים על פינוי בכוח רב. בגבעה מתגוררות 2 משפחות וגרעין של נערים.התיעוד של הלוחמת הזאת מעלה תהיות קשות. pic.twitter.com/uHXqTJcbi7 November 17, 2021

Some of the protesters climbed on top of a tractor in hopes of delaying the evacuation, according to Walla.

The outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, was populated by two families and a number of young Israelis.

Two structures were demolished in the process of evacuation.

The evacuation of Geulat Zion comes amid continued violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinian in the West Bank. On Monday, three Palestinians were injured in a clash with settlers at the site of the former West Bank Homesh settlement.

Another settler outpost, Evyatar, is causing friction within Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition.