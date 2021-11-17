The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
West Bank outpost evacuated, three arrested in protests

Some 50 right-wing protesters, mostly settlers, attempted to impede the evacuation of Geulat Zion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 08:08

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 09:44
Evacuation of Beit Dror outpost, July 27, 2021 (photo credit: CHANA IVGI)
Evacuation of Beit Dror outpost, July 27, 2021
(photo credit: CHANA IVGI)
An illegal outpost in the West Bank settlement of Shiloh was evacuated by Israel Police and Civil Administration forces on Wednesday morning, Israeli media reported. 
Some 50 right-wing protesters, mainly settlers, reportedly attempted to impede the evacuation of the outpost, called Geulat Zion, and three were arrested by Israel Police for assaulting a police officer.
Some of the protesters climbed on top of a tractor in hopes of delaying the evacuation, according to Walla.
The outpost, which falls under the jurisdiction of Mateh Binyamin Regional Council, was populated by two families and a number of young Israelis.
Two structures were demolished in the process of evacuation.
A structure is seen Evyatar outpost (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)A structure is seen Evyatar outpost (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The evacuation of Geulat Zion comes amid continued violence between Israeli settlers and Palestinian in the West Bank. On Monday, three Palestinians were injured in a clash with settlers at the site of the former West Bank Homesh settlement.
Another settler outpost, Evyatar, is causing friction within Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coalition. 
Earlier in November, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev pledged to block the authorization of Evyatar, hours after Bennett said he planned to move forward with plans to build a new West Bank settlement on the hilltop.


