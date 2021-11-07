Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev (Labor) pledged on Sunday to block the authorization of the settler outpost of Evyatar hours after Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he planned to move forward with plans to build a new West Bank settlement on the hilltop.

"There are enough ways to dissolve this agreement," Bar-Lev told Army Radio Sunday morning. "The Evyatar community [outpost] was illegal and illegal communities should be evacuated," the minister added.

Bar-Lev spoke the morning after Bennett told reporters that he plans to stand by his authorization pledge in July to some 50 families who illegally moved to the West Bank hilltop in May. Bennett promised them he would legalize their community as a new settlement, starting with the creation of a yeshiva on the spot, if they would voluntarily evacuate.

Bar-Lev said that he had opposed the agreement with the settlers in July and that he continues to be against it now. This included, he said, the issue of building a yeshiva on the site.

"I don't think there should be a yeshiva there," he said.

The issue has come up recently because settlers have said that an IDF land survey showed that there was enough state land on the hilltop for the authorization of a settlement and they have pushed Bennett to keep to his word.

Although the Evyatar initiative was a coordinated effort by the Samaria Regional Council headed by Yossi Dagan and the grassroots Nahala Movement headed by Daniella Weiss, it also had the support of many right-wing politicians.

Bar-Lev blamed Evyatar's creation on the hilltop youth, the moniker for extreme right-wing teens and young adults who are active in Judea and Samaria.

"The hilltop youth are attempting to set the agenda of what will happen here," he said.

He is not the only coalition member to speak out on the matter. Meretz Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej made similar statements to Army Radio last month.

The Evyatar outpost was first created in 2013 to protest the death of 31-year-old Evyatar Borovsky in a Palestinian terror attack at nearby Tapuach junction in the Samaria region of the West Bank. It was quickly evacuated and subsequent attempts to create a community there were promptly halted.

In May, some 50 settler and right-wing families moved to the site in the aftermath of another Tapuach junction terror attack in which Yehuda Guetta , 19, was killed.

The European Union and the United States have opposed the legalization of the outposts. Among the coalition partners that support the legalization of Evyatar are Bennett's Yamina party as well as the New Hope party.

Separately, right-wing politicians plan to ask the Ministerial Committee for Legislation that meets on Sunday to approve a bill that would legalize dozens of West Bank outposts on state land. The bill, authored by Zionist Religious Party head Bezalel Smotrich, does not have the support of the coalition. Should it not pass the committee, he plans to advance it through the Knesset plenum on Wednesday as a private member's bill.