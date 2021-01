In an epidemiological update provided to the WHO's executive board meeting, he added that the Americas region accounted for about 47% of current deaths. In Europe, cases and deaths are stabilizing but at a high level, he said.

"Currently our epidemiological situation is dynamic and uneven, it's further complicated by variants," he told the board.

Global deaths from COVID-19 are expected to top 100,000 per week "very soon," from more than 93,000 reported last week, the World Health Organization's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said on Monday.