A woman attacked a rabbi in Vienna, kicking him, ripping his kippah, yelling antisemitic slurs and brandishing a knife at him on Thursday night, according to Viennese police.The woman was in her 50s and shouted to "slaughter all the Jews," a Jewish organization in Vienna told Austrian broadcaster ORF.The woman escaped and authorities are looking for her. The crime is being investigated as a potential terror attack. The rabbi was uninjured.