The police have opened an investigation into the matter, as she began to feel ill after eating the dessert at the restaurant. She was taken to the hospital and died there.

The restaurant has closed since the incident and the owners, chef, and workers are under investigation for negligent actions that may have caused her death.

A 23-year-old woman died on Wednesday night after likely suffering from an allergic reaction to dairy. She arrived at the Ziv Medical Center in Safed after eating at a restaurant in Rosh Pina, reported The Jerusalem Post's sister paper Maariv.