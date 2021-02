A 40-years-old resident of Taiba turned himself in to the police on Sunday after officers questioned him about a sexual harassment case, police spokesperson reported.

The Taibeh resident is suspected of being that man. Police began to investigate after security cameras in Netanya recorded a woman being followed by a man who allegedly exposed her to an "indecent act."

He was taken into questioning and will be presented to a judge in Petah Tikva on Monday.