Woman suspected of pimping her teenage daughter released to house arrest

A 40-year-old woman who was arrested on Tuesday due to allegations of having pimped out her daughter for sexual services was released on Friday morning to house arrest by court order, Israel Police reported on Friday.

The woman was arrested with her partner following an undercover operation that was conducted over several months. She was held in custody and will no be released to house arrest until Thursday. Social services will assist the family in the meantime.

"This is an example of why it is important to be patient before deciding the fate of a woman and wrecking her life," said the attorney representing the mother. "The police must have understood what we heard... A tragic story of a teen who ended up in a situation no girl of her age should be in. The mother tried and failed to set limits for her daughter and stop her deterioration."