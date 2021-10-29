The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Woman suspected of pimping her teenage daughter released to house arrest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 29, 2021 11:11
A 40-year-old woman who was arrested on Tuesday due to allegations of having pimped out her daughter for sexual services was released on Friday morning to house arrest by court order, Israel Police reported on Friday.
The woman was arrested with her partner following an undercover operation that was conducted over several months. She was held in custody and will no be released to house arrest until Thursday. Social services will assist the family in the meantime.
"This is an example of why it is important to be patient before deciding the fate of a woman and wrecking her life," said the attorney representing the mother. "The police must have understood what we heard... A tragic story of a teen who ended up in a situation no girl of her age should be in. The mother tried and failed to set limits for her daughter and stop her deterioration."
Pope Francis: COP26 must offer concrete hope to future generations
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/29/2021 10:07 AM
PFLP official arrested overnight in Ramallah - report
Coronavirus in Israel: 651 new cases, 227 serious cases
Pedestrian dies from wounds after car crash in Hadarim interchange
Sex crime-related misdemeanor complaint filed against Governor Cuomo
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 11:50 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Alaska
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 10:40 PM
US President Biden to discuss Iran during G20, COP26
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 10:05 PM
US sends $144 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 08:52 PM
Hezbollah condemns Saudi terrorist designation of financial wing
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 07:06 PM
US settles suit over 2015 Charleston church massacre
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 07:03 PM
UN Security Council expresses concern over Sudan military takeover
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 06:25 PM
DRC to open Economic Diplomatic Mission in Jerusalem, says president
Airstrike in Tigray hits military factory, kills three
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/28/2021 03:12 PM
Arab MKs launch car convoy on Highway 6 protesting criminal violence
Meeting on Iran nuclear talks planned on sidelines of G20 summit
