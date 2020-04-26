Yair Lapid: Blue and White signed off on crushing Israeli democracy

Head of the Yesh Atid-Telem Party Yair Lapid said during the Knesset committee meeting, "There is a legislative package here that is changing the history of the Israeli democracy, and there is no one here who really understands basic laws, parliamentary procedure, nothing."He claimed that Blue and White "are signed on crushing the Israeli democracy" because they are in a situation in which Blue and White has no impact on government policy and is simply a junior partner in the Netanyahu government.