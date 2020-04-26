The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Yair Lapid: Blue and White signed off on crushing Israeli democracy

By ARIK BENDER  
APRIL 26, 2020 12:52
Head of the Yesh Atid-Telem Party Yair Lapid said during the Knesset committee meeting, "There is a legislative package here that is changing the history of the Israeli democracy, and there is no one here who really understands basic laws, parliamentary procedure, nothing."
He claimed that Blue and White "are signed on crushing the Israeli democracy" because they are in a situation in which Blue and White has no impact on government policy and is simply a junior partner in the Netanyahu government.
Iran reports 60 new coronavirus deaths, bringing toll to 5,710
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 01:10 PM
El Al offers one-off flights to Paris and London, and from Miami
Coronavirus: Number of deaths in Israel reaches 200
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:55 PM
Quadcopter infiltrates Israel from Gaza, returns to Strip
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:47 PM
Aviv Kochavi: Lockdown decision is difficult but justified
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:38 PM
Health Ministry official: Coronavirus considerations not entirely medical
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/26/2020 12:27 PM
South Korea's large churches reopen with new restrictions
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:24 PM
Saudi Arabia partially lifts curfew, but keeps 24-hour curfew in Mecca
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:23 PM
Spain reports 288 new coronavirus deaths, lowest number in over a month
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:19 PM
Tokyo reports 72 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:16 PM
Malaysia reports 38 new coronavirus, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:13 PM
Indonesia reports 275 new coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:11 PM
Russia coronavirus case tally passes 80,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 12:08 PM
No remaining cases in hospitals in Wuhan, says Chinese health official
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 11:46 AM
Phillipines coronavirus death toll passes 500
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/26/2020 11:42 AM
