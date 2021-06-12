Yamina release list of nominations for new government

Incoming-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party has announced its ministerial nominations ahead of Sunday's swearing in of the new government.According to the statement released by the party, as well as being first in the Prime Ministerial rotation agreement with Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid, Bennett will initially take control of the Settlements portfolio.Ayelet Shaked, second on the Yamina list, will serve in the role of Interior Minister.Other positions include Abir Kara as Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, while Matan Kahana will serve as Religious Affairs Minister.Idit Silman, who was reported to have considered defecting earlier in the month, will serve as chair of the Health Committee and of the coalition.Nir Orbach, the second MK who ultimately decided not the defect, will receive the position of chair of the Yamina faction and of the Knesset Committee.