Knesset speaker leaves uncertainty on date for swearing-in new government

Yair Lapid won't petition Supreme Court * Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin bucked expectations by not announcing the swearing-in date for government

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 7, 2021 17:09
Likud Party member Yariv Levin attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Likud Party member Yariv Levin attends preparations for the new Knesset on April 5.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Unlike what had been expected, Knesset speaker Yariv Levin did not announce at the start of Monday's meeting of the Knesset plenum when the new government would be brought to a vote of confidence and be sworn in.
Levin merely announced as he had to by law that Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid had formed a government. Lapid walked out of the plenum looking confused, after Levin only said he would announce the day for the vote and the swearing in "later."
Likud sources said Levin has not yet decided when the new government's swearing in will take place or when he will announce when the new government's swearing in will take place. They said he would announce it enough time in advance in order to be "fair," even though legally he does not have to announce it any particular time in advance.  
Coalition agreements must only be submitted 24 hours ahead of the vote.   
Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that he wanted the vote to be held on Wednesday. Lapid added on Monday that delaying the vote to next week would be wrong.
"There is no reason in the world, legal or otherwise, that a government won't be sworn in in two days except to put pressure," Lapid said. "That is not proper." 
Answering a question from The Jerusalem Post, Lapid said he would not threaten a lawsuit.  
Lapid expressed confidence in the longevity of the new government, in which he is set to become prime minister in August 2023.
"This government will be good and it will last because it is based on the right things – on trust, on decency, on goodwill," he said. "This government will be formed and will last because we've come to work, on education, on healthcare, on the economy, on the real challenges facing Israel. It will be a government that chooses good."
New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "trying  to maintain a grip on power at any price."   


